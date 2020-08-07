A Hamilton security guard has been seriously hurt after going to a home to issue a noise complaint.

The guard had gone to serve a "noise abatement notice" to the home on Odette St in Bader in the early hours of this morning before calling for police help at 1.15am.

"Upon arrival police located the guard who had injuries consistent with having been assaulted," police said.

He was taken to Waikato Hospital with serious injuries.

"Police enquiries into the incident are continuing today," police said.

Anyone with information that can assist police is asked to make contact through 105 and quote file number 200808/9308 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.