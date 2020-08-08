The Labour Party is launching its re-election today at the Auckland Town Hall.

More than 1000 supporters are at the launch, where Prime Minister and party leader Jacinda Ardern unveiled policies that included at $300 million jobs fund.

It is a full house of Labour Party faithful, including former Prime Minister Helen Clark.

After a welcome from mana whenua Ngati Whatua Orakei, a visual and poetry display set the scene.

The MC is actor and comedian Oscar Kightley, and the party kicks into another gear with a performance from Tami Neilson and her hit song "Holy Moses".

A kapahaka group then perform a range of waiata, including traditional haka powhiri

"Toia Mai Te Waka Nei".

The biggest roar before Ardern spoke was from her partner Clarke Gayford.

He shared some unique insights into living with a person recently voted the "world's most eloquent leader".

"I know it might sound a bit strange but not even once have I seen even privately her celebrate the role."

Gayford spoke of the cabinet papers being read in bed at midnight - "worse than toast crumbs" - and the alarm clock tune that will "forever haunt my dreams".

"Jacinda does not appear to have a ceiling... for her there is so much more to do."

It was at this same venue that Ardern launched what would go on to be Labour's election three years ago, shortly after taking over the reigns from Andrew Little.