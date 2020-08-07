Kiwi crew on board a New Zealand yacht on Minerva Reef in Tongan territory has been involved in a tense standoff after Tonga's Navy threatened to forcibly remove them.

Tonga's borders have been closed due to Covid-19, and claim Minerva Reef as its territory despite being a safe haven.

Windora yacht owners Phil and Lynda Christieson say they weren't able to leave the reef due to strong winds, but claim the Tongan Navy threatened to forcibly remove them.

They say the Navy the sent up a drone to monitor their movements.

Minerva Reef has been claimed by Tonga since the 1970s but Fiji is disputing ownership of the territory.

Writing on their online blog, Lynda said: "After that, they left us alone, but stayed close-by. It was all pretty awful. Next morning we woke to SE winds so left at daybreak, followed by the Navy until we were past South Minerva".

The incident happened last month.

A neighbouring yacht, on its way to Fiji from New Zealand, captured footage of the standoff.

Crew on Tongan patrol boat Neiafu could be heard yelling at the Christiesons telling them to leave.

Tonga's border is closed due to Covid-19. Photo / Supplied

A voice believed to be Phil Christieson was heard responding: "We will wait for the weather - this is a wooden vessel that is 50 years old. I'm the skipper, I'm the captain of this vessel. It's a New Zealand registered ship and I am in charge and I will not leave this anchorage until the weather is suitable, you hear me? I will not leave the anchorage until the weather is suitable."

However, the Tongan Navy boat responded saying the reef is in Tongan waters and they must leave.

The Navy explained Tonga was under border closure.

Eventually the Windora was allowed to stay before departing the following morning.