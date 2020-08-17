Heather Te-Au Skipworth wants to be an MP to represent her electorate and have greater sway on policy.

"Everything is legislated down in Wellington and it affects us as a community," the Māori Party candidate said.

"Often what we are told we need to do is not reflective of the needs and issues in our community."

In this Local Focus video the IronMāori founder and Hawke's Bay District Health Board member reveals her links to the electorate and the path that lead her to run in the general election for the Māori electorate of Ikaroa-Rāwhiti.

In a total change of tack, she then answers some less-serious questions, including whether she prefers movies to the beach, while standing by a beach.