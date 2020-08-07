The Ministry of Health will shortly provide today's Covid-19 case numbers update, as well updated advice regarding the public's use of masks.

Officials will release a statement at 1pm.

Yesterday Health Minister Chris Hipkins recommended that all Kiwi households should add masks to their earthquake emergency kits.

"It is not necessary for the public to wear masks at alert level 1, because there is no evidence of community transmission in New Zealand," the ministry said.

"Masks will be most useful when Covid-19 is present in our community and people are in situations where they are in close proximity to each other."

This morning, director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield demonstrated how to correctly use a face mask during a Facebook Live video session.

Earlier this week Hipkins warned if the country was ever to return to alert level two, Kiwis would be encouraged to wear masks in situations where they couldn't physically distance.

There were no new cases of Covid-19 yesterday and the number of confirmed cases in New Zealand remained at 1219.

There were just over 5000 tests yesterday, meaning the total number of tests completed to date is 482,000.