Elizabeth Kerekere has been an activist since she was 15 years old.

"I've always been about how do we create change at all the different levels that we operate," the Green Party candidate for Ikaroa-Rāwhiti said.

In this Local Focus video Kerekere outlines her connections to the electorate and the path that took her to becoming the Green Party candidate for Ikaroa-Rāwhiti.

She takes great pride in her success guiding youth leaders in the rainbow community and answers some less-serious questions, admitting she actually doesn't like kina!

