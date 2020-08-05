A small number of Kiwis in devastated Beirut are being supported by New Zealand Government officials, as the death toll from yesterday's massive explosion continues to escalate.

The latest number of deaths has risen to up to 135, according to local media reports, and up to 5000 people were injured.

A total of 11 New Zealanders have been registered as being in the capital city, while 23 Kiwis are registered as being in Lebanon.

The latest update from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said its officials, as well as the NZ Embassy in Cairo, had been responding to the explosion.

"We have been in contact with a small number of New Zealanders in Beirut to provide advice and support," a spokeswoman said.

"New Zealanders in Beirut should avoid the immediate area of the incident and remain vigilant."

All Kiwis on the ground registered on SafeTravel have been sent a message from Mfat, the spokeswoman said, and New Zealanders are once again being urged to register their names on there if they had not already done so.

A hotline for any New Zealander needing urgent consular assistance has been set up and is running 24/7.

We advise NZ citizens in Lebanon to follow the instructions of local Lebanese authorities and, where possible and safe, to shelter in place. If you require urgent consular assistance please contact the @SafeTravelNZ 24/7 Consular Emergency Number +64 99 20 20 20. — Greg Lewis 🇳🇿🇪🇬 (@NZinEgypt) August 4, 2020

People have also been advised of the phone number that has been set up by local authorities for missing persons: +9611832700.

New Zealand's ambassador to Egypt, Greg Lewis, is also giving alerts and advice to Kiwis on the ground via social media channels online.

Lewis said the embassy continued to monitor developments in Beirut and encouraged Kiwis in Beirut, in particular, to follow the guidance of local authorities.