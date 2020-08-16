Funding and time constraints mean the traditional school camp is changing, but new research suggests that may not be a bad thing.

A new research report, Education Outside the Classroom in Aotearoa New Zealand, gathered information from schools across the country, the value placed on experiences such as camps and the challenges in ensuring quality and equity.

While it found education outside the classroom remained very much a part of the "fabric of schools", the nature of those experiences had become quite varied, including more day trips and local activities.

Much of this change was due to cost constraints - with traditional overnight trips at the high end - as well as a push from the Ministry of Education for learning experiences to be more localised and culturally responsive.

Sophie Watson, project leader at Education Outdoors New Zealand - which funded the research report - said these changes provided opportunities to think outside the box when it came to teaching outside the classroom.

"There is still a high number of schools doing those multi-day camps, but others are leading the way in innovative approaches."

Watson leads the project Revisioning School Camps, and works with schools to help them design outdoor learning experiences focusing on the specific needs of the school and community.

This included Mana College, where they started a three-day, local experience for Year 9 students called "Exploration Days".

Students rotated through three significant spots within 8km of the school: Mana Island, Whitireia Park and the school marae.

"People often think of their own camp experiences, but this can be limiting," Watson said.

"There will always be a place for traditional outdoor experiences, but they can also be multiple single-day trips. It's about shifting thinking to consider the needs of your school and wider community."

The research report , supported by the Ministry of Education and Ara Institute of Canterbury, found while education outside the classroom can have significant positive benefits, some students found the social and sensory nature overwhelming.

This highlighted the need for educators to be wary of assuming all students experienced the same benefits.

A more relaxed, dynamic approach, and reduced time pressures, also promoted opportunities for students to connect with class members beyond immediate peer groups and get to know teachers more fully.

These enhanced relationships positively impacted learning back at school, report authors noted, with students more comfortable to ask questions, to seek help in class and to work collaboratively in group work.

In a practical sense, this involved examples where students worked with their teachers ahead of camps to identify any anxieties they may experience, and how to work through them.

Some teachers noted that a deepened understanding of their students meant they were

more confident and able to recognise students' needs and tailor learning plans.

Students also commented on the attraction, anticipation, and engagement generated from going to different rather than the same places.

The report showed in some cases a lack of time for teachers and focus on that traditional camp model meant some schools were outsourcing the activities, and in doing so missing out on these learning opportunities between teachers and students.

While there would always be a place for external providers to assist, it was important teachers were involved, Watson said.

Principals' Federation president Perry Rush said the research was "exciting to see", in how schools were taking a more creative and broader view to what constituted a camp or outdoor experience.

However, he said there remained a place for young people gaining the experience of spending time away from their homes and "influence of mum and dad", engaged in supported risk-taking activities.

"Those are really important experiences, and a crucial part of growing up. I want to be careful we are not watering down, or disincentivising those experiences for your people."

He feared declining funding available to schools for these activities could see the more adventurous activities die out.

Last year the Government introduced a new grant of $150 per student per year for decile 1-7 schools that stopped asking parents for "donations", to address equity issues.

After an outcry it included an exemption meaning schools could request donations for school camps (92 per cent of eligible schools have opted in).

But Rush said since the grant was introduced the attitude of parents towards such payments had changed.

"Where previously schools might have near 100 per cent parents paying the donation, now it has reduced to about 20 per cent."

The cost of a multi-day school camp could be around $250-350 per student - well above the discretionary fund.

Rush said several schools had to cancel their trips this year due to funding.

"Of course we support activities that focus on social sciences, te ao Māori, creativity - but not to the detriment of providing experiences where young people can learn to take risks.

"Those experiences are really important in a world increasingly putting young people in cotton wool."

Rush said he didn't have an answer to address the issue, but suggested either allowing fees to be charged for school camps or similar outdoor activities, or increase government funding.

Education Outside New Zealand has also raised concerns the $150 grant was not enough to provide sufficient outdoor learning experiences, but did not agree with introducing compulsory fees due to equity issues.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said the Government was committed to free education, and noted that school camp costs had always been voluntary.

"This requirement has not changed due to the introduction of the donations scheme."

He did not address questions regarding funding issues.