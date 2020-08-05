A Christchurch woman says she was humiliated after being turned away from a club because of her moko kauae.

After a night out on the town with friends last weekend the woman, who doesn't want to be named, said she was turned away from strip club Calendar Girls.

She said a bouncer came up to her - and apologetically told her they have a no face tattoos policy.

"I was a little bit stunned. Honestly, I went a little quiet.

"My sister-in-law, who was with me, said 'what are you talking about, she's not in a gang'."

The woman said she had had the traditional tattoo for nearly a year, but this was the first time she had experienced something like this.

"I can't believe you declined somebody who wasn't hostile, who wasn't stumbling drunk.

"I lined up like everybody else. I even had makeup on."

Calendar Girls has been approached for comment.