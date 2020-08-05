On this week's podcast:

Aynsley Kellow, Professor Emeritus of Government, University of Tasmania, dominates Podcast 75.

Here's why: his latest article is titled,"COVID-19: The Failure of Official Science. It runs 14 pages and covers both Covid-19 and climate change. The amount of information and knowledge contained therein is reflective of the very best investigative journalism. It leaves you wanting more.

As further validation, Kellow was New Zealand born and educated, graduating from the University of Otago. It's time to reclaim him.

Advertisement

Your ongoing comments will form a part of each podcast. Get in touch: Leighton@newstalkzb.co.nz

Haven't listened to a podcast before? Check out our simple how-to guide.

Listen here on iHeartRadio

Leighton Smith's podcast also available on iTunes:

To subscribe via iTunes click here