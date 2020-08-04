The Act Party has proposed a significant shake-up when it comes to which days MPs work at Parliament in a bid to reduce climate change.

His party's proposal, released this evening as part of Act's "no-nonsense" climate change policy, is to limit MPs' air travel.

"Instead of preaching about the planet, politicians should lead by example when it comes to addressing climate change by committing to individual action that will have real, measurable benefits," Act leader David Seymour said.

Instead of the current three-day sitting week for 30 weeks of the year, Act wants MPs to sit four days a week when they are in Wellington.

That means they would only be in Parliament 23 weeks of the year – reducing air travel by roughly 25 per cent.

This, according to Seymour, would help reduce climate change – given the high carbon emissions aircraft are responsible for.

"Politicians spend a lot of time talking about climate change. We are asking them to act by pledging to help the planet and cutting flights to Wellington by 25 per cent."

The policy, he said, would help end the "climate hypocrisy" in Wellington.

Most MPs fly into Wellington when the House sits, from Tuesday until Thursday night. Their flights are paid for by taxpayers.

Act's policy would mean they would work an extra day in Wellington – either Monday or Friday.

"Parliamentarians could take one simple and costless action to help the climate and save the taxpayer significant money," Seymour said.

In addition to saving taxpayers' money and reducing overall air travel, Seymour said it would also help with MPs work/life balance.

"Spending fewer weeks, but the same number of days, in Wellington, and less time travelling, would reduce the time pressure on MPs, leaving more time to be productive at work and home."

Act also wants to tie New Zealand's carbon price to the prices paid by the country's top five trading partners and remove all subsidies for commercial forestry investment.

"Subsidies have given large forestry investors an unfair advantage which is driving small farmers out," the party's policy said.

"Farm sales have gone beyond marginal land, with productive farmland being sold off to overseas investors."

Act has also proposed stopping councils from obtaining consents to spill raw sewage into streams and rivers, and apply to councils the same set of rules that businesses and farmers must follow.