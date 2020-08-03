A South Auckland man has been arrested and charged following an investigation into alleged card skimming at hospital car parks.

Auckland City Police allege the 37-year-old targeted parking machines at Auckland and Waikato Hospitals in May and June.

Following an investigation by the Auckland City Financial Crime Unit, the man was arrested and charged in relation to accessing a computer system for dishonest purposes.

"The man is also facing other charges relating to further alleged fraud offences, some of which date back to 2018," Detective Senior Sergeant Nikki Latimer said.

"This includes multiple charges relating to using a forged document and engaging in money laundering transactions."

The man will appear in the Auckland District Court today.

Latimer said police were committed to investigating fraudulent activity, which sees everyday Kiwis fall victim to scammers.