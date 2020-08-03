A Christchurch landlord will appear in court after allegedly running over a tenant.

Police have confirmed they've charged the landlord with dangerous driving causing death after 51-year-old Anthony Robinson died in February.

Robinson's partner, Jodie Reeves, claims he was deliberately run over and killed by their landlord who'd been trying to evict the pair from his Avonhead property.

But the landlord says it was a tragic accident where he'd accidentally dragged Robinson after not realising he was holding onto his car.

The 54-year-old will appear in the Christchurch District Court on September 1.