Announced in May 2019, Vision NZ is a political party fronted by Destiny Church co-founder, Hannah Tamaki.

While she may be a familiar face, this is Tamaki's first foray into running an election campaign, and running in the tightly contested Waiariki electorate.

And that lack of experience in political interviews showed when answering some quickfire pop culture questions in this Local Focus video.

Tamaki also introduces herself, talks about her background with the church and what motivated her to contest the Waiariki seat.

Waiariki includes several Iwi as well as the population centres of Tauranga, Rotorua, Whakatāne and Taupō.

Also standing in the Waiariki electorate:

• Rawiri Te Kowhai for the Outdoors Party

• Riki Broughton for the New Conservatives

• Ema Williams for Advance NZ.