It was in the early hours in Porirua when Theodora Faafia left home and spotted three lights hovering up in the dark skies above the town.

Faafia was with her cousin and they both spotted the lights and wondered what it was. She filmed them on her phone for a few seconds then posted on the local group, to see if anyone knew what they could be.

"Sooooo as I was leaving home this morning, we spotted these three big lights just hovering over Porirua City. Anyone have a clue what it could be?" she wrote.

A Porirua local says she spotted three "creepy" lights hovering over the town. Photo / Theodora Faafia

One person in the comments said they saw it too but no one had a definitive theory on what the lights were.

Faafia says she "has no idea" what the lights could be.

"I just thought it was strange and so did my cousin because it wasn't plane lights or anything it was just still in the sky," she told the Herald.

"We didn't hang around as I had to drop my cousin off to town for work so we just continued to drive and kept watching it as we drove till it was out of our sight. By the time we got back to Porirua it was daylight."

One person in the comments suggests they are searchlights: "Look down on your video and see the three big searchlights," the Facebook user commented.

Another local suggested the lights could be related to army planes she had seen flying over on Thursday.

Another person believes the lights are just "a moon behind the clouds".