Katie Nimon is the third political rookie in a row put forward by the National Party for the Napier electorate.

Formerly of Hastings, she has taken up residence in Napier in time for the election campaign, where she hopes to unseat incumbent Labour MP Stuart Nash.

Nimon says she is well connected to Napier through her family's businesses. She is general manager of 115-year-old bus company Nimon and Sons, where she has worked since her teens. And Nimon has family connections to Napier's oldest newspaper, the Daily Telegraph.

Her election campaign should have a receptive audience. While Nash has a comfortable margin, Napier's party vote in the last election was 46 per cent for National compared with 38 per cent for Labour.

Advertisement

In this Local Focus video, Nimon outlines her connections to the electorate and what makes her a candidate worth voting for.

She also answers some much less important questions, like whether she prefers movies to the beach, and admits to having a penchant for Kanye.