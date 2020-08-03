Everyone dreams of winning millions of dollars with Lotto and most already have ideas in mind about how they would spend their fortune.

And there would be plenty to splurge for a lucky winner this week, after Lotto Powerball swelled to a monster $34 million for Wednesday night's draw.

If the draw is won by an individual ticket, it would be the second-largest Powerball haul in Lotto New Zealand history - behind the $44m won in 2016.

However, what you might have dreamed about purchasing previously might be different now following the impact Covid-19 has had on the world.

International travel is certainly off the menu, and there's no point buying a luxury home off-shore if you can't get to it.

Luckily, New Zealand, for the time being, is boasting a coronavirus-free landscape and there are still plenty of opportunities on offer.

You would want to be careful not to spend it all at once, though, with a financial advice expert saying you should plan carefully after winning.

But where is the fun in not spending a little bit of the cash? If you've dreamed of a waterfront mansion, you could fork out close to $20m for a five-bedroom house near Queenstown.

The 37,990sq m property at Wyuna Rise, near Glenorchy, boasts breathtaking views of Lake Wakatipu below and surrounding mountain peaks.

Be warned, however, expensive mansions require deep pockets to spend on electricity bills, cleaning, maintenance and insurance.

Real estate agent Michael Boulgaris, who specialises in luxury homes, told the Herald last year it's best to buy apartment units, lifestyle blocks or commercial buildings.

The property with stunning views comes with a hefty price tag of nearly $20 million. Photo / OneRoof

The property near Glenorchy boasts breathtaking views. Photo / OneRoof

Dreamed of buying yourself a supercar? Buying the 2014 Lamborghini Aventador Coupe LP720-4 for $525,000 would be nothing but pocket change.

Located in the Bay of Plenty, with only 8700kms on the clock, the car has a top speed of 349km/h but you'll need to head to a racetrack to test that.

If you'd rather spend your time travelling throughout New Zealand in a campervan, upmarket models sell for anywhere between $200,000 to $350,000.

Zion Motorhomes owner Jonas Ng told the Herald last month one couple recently paid $650,000 for a top-of-the-range model, so there's that.

The 2014 Lamborghini Aventador Coupe LP720-4 is priced at $525,000 on Driven. Photo / Driven

If you'd rather spend life on the water, you could spend up large on a 2020 Whitehaven 6000 Flybridge superyacht.

On TradeMe, the 19.1-metre-long vessel with zero hours on the 2000hp inboard engine is priced at a mere $3.3m.

Financial Advice New Zealand chief executive Katrina Shanks said it was of the utmost importance to carefully plan how you would spend the money.

"[Professionals] have the ability to pull your whole portfolio together and understand your goals of what you want to achieve over the next 10, 15 or 30 years," she said.

"I think navigating the markets on your own is complicated and does need a certain skill base to be able to do that."

Many Kiwis have been seeking updates on their investment portfolios following Covid-19 and it was key people understood what their risk was, Shanks said.

What risks people were prepared to take in terms of investments were very important to understand.

"That's obviously how they invest, based on their risk profile for themselves, and understand whether that's still current or not," Shanks said.

"If it isn't, they need to think about that and put strategies around a change."

Largest Powerball wins on a single ticket

1. $44m, Dairy Flat Food Mart and Liquor in November 2016.

2. $33m, One Step Ahead, Auckland, in September 2013.

3. $30m, Richmond Superette, Taupo, in September 2017.

4. $28.7m, Mobil Papakura, Auckland, in October 2010.

5. $27m, Martina Four Square, Thames, in May 2017.

6. $26.5m, Te Kauwhata Four Square, Te Kauwhata, in March 2012.

7. $26.2m, Willy Wonka's Superette, Auckland, in February 2014.

8. $24.3m, Springfield Superette and Lotto, Rotorua, in June 2015.

9. 22.4m, Manukau Pak'nSave, Auckland, in October 2009.

10. $22.3m, MyLotto, Central Otago, in August 2018.

10. $22.3m, Inglewood Bookcentre, Inglewood, in February 2009.