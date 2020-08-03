The retrial of a teacher, accused of 10 charges of performing an indecent act on a young boy, has begun in the High Court at Auckland.

This morning a jury - consisting of six men and six women - was selected to deliberate over the three-week trial of Benjamin Swann.

"Fairness and open-mindedness is central to the integrity of our system," Justice Simon Moore told the selected group.

"You must be scrupulously fair."

Crown prosecutor Chris Howard said the trial was about sexual offending against six boys.

The first complainant told his mother, which "triggered the police investigation" that identified the others, Howard said.

Justice Simon Moore pictured at another case earlier this year. Photo / Dean Purcell

Defence lawyer Sam Wimsett said the allegations were a "nightmare" that should only become Swann's reality if the Crown could prove these charges beyond reasonable doubt.



But the evidence logically and forensically fell short, Wimsett said, adding Swann very clearly denied the allegations.

"In our society allegations from these boys are not enough," he said.

"To convict Mr Swann you would have to be sure.

"And until that happens he is innocent in fact and because the law says he is."

Swann would elect to give evidence later in the trial, even though he did not have to, Wimsett said.

The defendant's teaching career has spanned 30 years.

He was last a teacher at Ōtāhuhu College but has taught at other Auckland schools during his career.

Swann has voluntarily agreed to stop teaching, according to the Teaching Council's register.