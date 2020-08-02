State Highway 2 is closed near Tangoio after a truck and car crash this morning.

Police were called to the scene at 6.25am.

The crash occurred on SH2 near Tangoio Settlement Rd. There were no injuries a police spokeswoman said.

The road is now closed and is expected to be for some time until the truck is removed.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said no one had been trapped in the crash, and three appliances were at the scene.