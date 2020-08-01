Police say a man died in "what appears to be a medical event" during a police chase.

They said that about 11.35pm on Saturday a vehicle failed to stop on Henderson Road, Flaxmere.

"A pursuit was initiated and the vehicle came to a stop a short time later on Swansea Road," police said in a statement.

"The driver, a 39-year-old man, then exited the vehicle.

"He assaulted an officer before fleeing on foot.

"The foot chase ended when the driver was located at a property on Caernarvon Drive.

The man died after experiencing a medical event at a Caernarvon Drive home in Flaxmere.

"At this point the driver suffered what appears to have been a medical event.

Police administered first aid and called an ambulance, however the man died at the scene."

Eastern District Commander Superintendent Tania Kura says several investigations into the circumstances of the incident are underway.

"Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this extremely difficult time and we will ensure support is available to them."

The officer involved sustained minor injuries.