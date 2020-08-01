A Mount Albert Chinese restaurant, known for its duck blood and beef tripe in hot chilli oil dish, has been badly damaged after fire broke out at about 11.30pm on Saturday night.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the fire was well-involved when fire appliances arrived at the scene.

Emergency services were called at around 11.30pm to the Mt Albert fire. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

"We've had a fire at the Chinese Restaurant ... the fire involving the roof of the restaurant spread to Pizza Hut (next door)," the spokesman, who was at the scene, told media.

"We're not treating it as suspicious, however, we will be working with a fire investigator."

A local, who did not want to be named, said the restaurant closed about 10pm and the owners had been gone for just a short period of time before the fire.

A Mt Albert local says the fire happened about an hour after the owners left. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

"I feel sorry for the owners," he said.

"As a local, it's sad to see this happen to them. First the Covid lockdown, now this."

At Pizza hut, there was a family celebration going on at the time and they were asked to evacuate.

Many stood outside watching fire crews at work.

A photographer at the scene said firefighters attacked the blaze from the shop front and rear of the building to bring it under control.

St John Ambulance were also on standby, but were not required.

The Chinese restaurant is also popular with Mt Albert locals for its dumplings and also barbecue skewers.

Its signature dishes however are deep fried crispy chicken bones with hot and spicy sauce, and beef tripe and duck blood in hot chilli oil.