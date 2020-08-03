A stunning display of Vincent Van Gogh's masterpieces are set to come alive under Wellington's starry night sky - and hopefully attract thousands of visitors to the city post-lockdown.

From August 28 to October 26, state-of-the-art technology will be used to project the Dutch artist's works onto shipping containers stacked three high in a temporary outdoor gallery on Wellington's waterfront.

The multi-sensory experience, Digital Nights Wellington - Van Gogh Alive will involve thousands of his works and will create the sensation of walking straight into his paintings.

The exhibition, which will run from sunset each night, takes 45 minutes to go through.

Advertisement

Wellington mayor Andy Foster said Digital Nights was the perfect way to launch the city's major events calendar following the disruption caused by Covid-19.

"Big events have always played a pivotal role in attracting visitors to Wellington. It's why I'm so excited to be announcing the city has secured the New Zealand exclusive for the Vincent Van Gogh experience. It will help fill our hotels and boost spending in both the retail and hospitality sectors," he said.

"But it's not just for out-of-towners. I'm sure Wellingtonians will take the opportunity to be amazed and entertained in a unique way by the giant digital works of one of the world's most famous and influential artists."

WellingtonNZ events and experiences general manager Warrick Dent said the exhibition had wowed audiences at indoor venues throughout the northern hemisphere and parts of South America.

The images will be projected onto shipping containers on the waterfront. Photo / Supplied

"We believe it will attract tens of thousands of visitors keen to see the works of the master

painter in a completely new and modern way. It is a truly unique event experience which is sure to enthral adults and children irrespective of their respective knowledge of Van Gogh's work.

"Ticket prices have been kept at very reasonable level as we look to make the event an

irresistible proposition for both locals and visitors to the city."

Dent said events had an estimated $93 million impact on the Wellington region in the year ending June 2019.

The exhibition is the first in a line of hotly anticipated events in the capital, including the World of WearableArt - Up Close exhibition at Te Papa, which is making its world debut on August 29.

Advertisement

Other events include Fat Freddy's Drop in September, Benee, and Visa Wellington on a Plate, plus the Wellington Jazz Festival and Beervana.

More big events are close to being confirmed with announcements due in the coming months.

Te Papa chief executive Courtney Johnston said the WOW exhibition showcases global creativity and Kiwi ingenuity.

"This theatrical experience lets visitors get up close with some stunning garments and hear the stories from the makers whose labours of love create these extraordinary works," she said.