One person is dead following a car crash in Ōpōtiki at 8.40pm on Sunday night.

Police have confirmed one person died at the scene along State Highway 35.

“Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the person died at the scene,” a police statement said.

“The deceased appeared to be the only occupant.”

St John said one ambulance and two first response units attended the crash.

The death brings the King’s Birthday long weekend road toll to two after a person died in Kaikohe on Saturday night.



