A person has died following a serious crash near Takapau in Central Hawke's Bay.

Emergency services were called to the two-car smash along State Highway 2 around 5.55pm.

"A second person was seriously injured and has been transported to hospital by helicopter," police said in a statement.

The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene and diversions are in place.

Advertisement

Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area, if possible.

The road is currently closed and traffic management is in place.