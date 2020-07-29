A young survivor of the Whakaari/White Island volcano eruption has opened up about what day to day life is like as she recovers from three-degree burns on 70 per cent of her body.

Stephanie Browitt, who also lost part of her fingers, was in hospital for six months before beginning her recovery at home.

Now the brave survivor has taken to social media to share the gruelling nature of her rehab, detailing each step she needs to follow to recover from her injuries.

"The day in the life of a burns survivor. First of all, I wash my hard mask and the silocin I have to wear at night. Then I leave it there to dry," Browitt says, while showing viewers each piece of equipment.

Every evening Stephanie has to wear a face mask. Photo / Stephanie Browitt / @Stephywaby96

With 70 per cent of her body burned, the 23-year-old owns at least four large bottles of moisturiser essential to her recovery.

"Then I have to moisturise my whole body. As you can see I go through so much so we have heaps of bottles.

"Then I get dressed and put all my body garments on."

Browitt then turned the camera to her body garments, showing herself putting on leggings similar to sports skins worn by athletes around the world.

Every day Stephanie needs to wear clothing garments to protect her skin. Photo / Stephanie Browitt / @Stephywaby96

Despite a long road to recovery, Browitt poked fun at one of the procedures she needs to go through every day, jokingly describing one of her mouthpieces as a "torture device".

"Then I use the torture device, sorry, I mean the mouth retractor which I use to stretch my mouth for an hour," she said while showing viewers the dental item.

"While I'm sitting there doing that I'll draw on my iPad or watch TV.

"Then I'll do physio. Yesterday I did some core and it left me in a lot of pain so today I decided to do some leg exercises."

But Browitt's lengthy rehab routine isn't finished there. The 23-year-old has do work on her hands every day in a bid to drop the sensitivity she feels.

Browitt is seen putting her hand in a bowl of rice and moving it around, a common practice used to help people with hand injuries get used to touching again.

"I'll then do some hand therapy. and today I decided to do some desensitisation work.

"Then I'll head to bed and wear a face mask and silocin again and wear hand splints."

Stephanie goes through hand therapy and exercise every day. Photo / Stepganie Browitt / @Stephywaby96

Browitt's eye-opening video has been liked more than 1.5 million times.

The Australian lost her sister and father during the eruption.

The Browitt family from Melbourne were cruise ship passengers on board Ovation of the Seas to celebrate Krystal Browitt's 21st birthday when she, her father and Stephanie took an excursion to White Island with other tourists on December 9.

In June, she revealed she had to have her fingers amputated.

"I wasn't that upset.

"I was grateful I still had my hands because when the eruption happened I remember seeing my hands and realising how bad they were.

"My nails were hanging off, skin in shreds and also peeling off and they were black and red in colour, [blood/ash]".

Browitt spoke of her recovery journey, revealing the hurdles she had to overcome with her hands, since being dragged off the island.

"What I didn't realise was, how much that would actually affect my function and fine motor skills," she wrote about her injuries.

"You really don't realise how much your body does for you until you lose the ability to do so."

She explained that her thumb can almost touch her pinky on her left hand, while she can barely move what is left of her right hand at all.

"The fingers can't bend/straighten as much and the thumb can only just make it underneath my other fingers," she wrote about her right hand.

"My legs needed multiple surgeries before they were fully covered, so I'd be up and walking [sort of] and then I'd need another surgery and I'd be set back all over again. It was really upsetting."

She revealed that taking skin from the donor sites on her body was "the most painful things I've ever experienced" and the repeated surgeries took a massive toll.

She shared how, after surgery to remove skin from her thighs and behind her kneecap, she woke to one of her favourite burns nurses telling her "You'll be walking in two days".

"Me being in so much pain angrily said, 'Nope'. She goes, 'yeah you will,' and walks off," Browitt wrote.

Even though she is proud of her progress so far, Browitt said she was still haunted by the events that took place.

"Honestly, every time it's the ninth of each month I can feel my heart racing and my body tense as the memory of it floods back in my mind," Browitt wrote on Instagram on the six-month anniversary of the eruption.

"I get anxious. I hate it so much, it does not get easier. It just hurts more and more when I think about how much time has passed since I was last with my dad and sister."

Her mother, who chose to stay back on the cruise docked in Tauranga when the rest of her family visited the island, has been by Browitt's side since.