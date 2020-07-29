Have you just won $26 million? Check your Lotto ticket.

Tonight's winning Powerball numbers have just been drawn for the eye-watering win.

The winning numbers were: 40, 36, 28, 37, 6 and 21. The Powerball was 8, and the Bonus Ball was 17.

Powerball jackpotted to the outrageous sum after no one claimed the $23m mega prize on Saturday.

Advertisement

But 10 lucky people did split Lotto's First Division, each holding a ticket worth $100,000.

One player who picked the first four balls correctly was even luckier after they claimed Strike Four's $200,000.

Potential winners from tonight will be presented with a book offering support and advice – including of who to tell about their win, and options for investing.

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play What are your chances of winning the big one?

Earlier this month Marie Winfield from Lotto said that before the Covid-19 lockdown, 75 per cent of sales were from stores, and only 25 per cent via MyLotto or the Lotto NZ App.

Now, 39 per cent of sales were purchased online, while 61 per cent of players were still purchasing from stores.

Previous winners' advice

• Think before you spend: It's best to spend some time to think about your win and what you really want to do with the money before you start forking out.

• Secrecy: Be really careful who you decide to tell about your good fortune.

• Financial advice: Getting help from a professional, they know what they're up to.

Advertisement

• Have fun: It's important to remember to take time to do the things you've always wanted to do for fun, once you've locked in funds for the future.



2019 Powerball winner statistics

• 56 per cent of winners said they'd keep working after their win and 13 per cent said it was too early to decide.

• 81 per cent of winners bought a new house.

• 100 per cent of winners helped family and friends with their winnings.

• 50 per cent of winners helped charities.

• 75 per cent of winners indulged in some international travel.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Lotto Powerball jackpots after no one claims massive $23m pool

• Lotto: One person becomes a millionaire, main prize jackpots to $23m this weekend

• Lotto's $23m Powerball fortune: Are you an instant multi-millionaire?

• Lotto: Tonight's $19.3 million prize pool, highest since lockdown