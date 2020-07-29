The tragic death of student Sophia Crestani in 2019 has led to changes for the University of Otago.

Crestani's parents and the University of Otago, Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Otago Property Investors Association, the Dunedin City Council (DCC) and the Otago University Students' Association (OUSA) have established 'The Sophia Charter for Community Responsibility and Wellbeing,' an agreement designed to enhance student safety and wellbeing in North Dunedin.

Second-year student Sophia Crestani was reportedly crushed in October last year at a jam-packed flat party in the student capital, held at a Dundas Street flat known by locals as 'The Manor'.

It was an event that caused a ripple of heartbreak throughout the Otago region and beyond.

Crestani's grieving family are the driving force behind The Charter, with parents Elspeth McMillan and Bede Crestani now determined to improve the safety and wellbeing of students in Dunedin.

University of Otago Sophia Crestani died at a party at a flat in October 2019. Photo / NZME

"Sophia's death has been a tragic loss for us, her family, friends, community and the University of Otago community," said parents Elspeth and Bede.

"It is a loss that can never be rationalised, justified or forgotten. We want some good to come out of this, and by working with the students and support organisations, we hope to keep other students safe, so that they go home to their families and mature into caring, generous adults and have full lives."

"Some courageous decisions have been made since Sophia died and we are here to support and endorse this new way forward."

The Sophia Charter's prime aim is to ensure North Dunedin becomes a stronger student neighbourhood where residents take responsibility for both themselves and the wider community.

To ensure the area is safe the New Zealand Police will be working with the organisers of large parties and gatherings, alongside ensuring a Campus Constable is on the University of Otago premises full-time.

The Police have also pledged to ensure that students and non-students are dealt with appropriately In cases of illegal activity, in a manner that maintains public safety and aligns with the obligations laid out under the Policing Act 2008.

The Dunedin City Council has agreed to reduce rubbish by enhancing opportunities

for recycling and increasing rubbish collection. They will also work with the University and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment to ensure the Healthy Homes Standards are promoted, actioned and enforced.

Otago Property Investors will work with landlords to promote the Healthy Homes Standards, alongside working with Landlords to encourage 'good neighbour' by tenants.

Lastly, the Otago University Students' Association has stated it will develop campaigns regarding flat-related issues, including sustainability, safety, health and wellbeing.

It will also continue to work with the NZ Police on the "Good One" party register as well as participating in a North Dunedin Community meeting that outlines the support services that are available to students.

"Sophia Crestani's tragic death was a devastating blow for the student community," says Jack Manning, Otago University Students' Association.

"The Charter reflects a commitment from our community to grow from this experience, and ensure that Otago is an environment that is supportive, inclusive, and safe."