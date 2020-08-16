He's been a farmer and runs his own building company but now Pāpāmoa local Cameron Luxton is also taking on politics, setting his eyes on the Tauranga electorate for Act.

Luxton has his work cut out for him though as he prepares to go head-to-head with National's Simon Bridges and Labour's Jan Tinetti.

In this Local Focus video, Luxton talks about his background within the electorate and his hopes for its future.

He also displays a calm, level-headed firmness when answering a series of quickfire questions on important and less important subjects including whether he prefers Sound of Music or Flying Nun!

