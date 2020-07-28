The missing sister of radio personality Jay-Jay Feeney has this morning been found "safe and well" by police.

Blenheim Police this morning announced on Facebook they had located Michelle Feeney.

"She is safe and well," read a brief post.

"We would like to thank the public for their help."

Radio personality Jay-Jay last night spoke about growing fears for her sister who had been missing for a week.

Michelle Feeney had not been in touch with any close family or friends "for quite a few days", and reported missing to police on Tuesday.

Police supplied this image of Michelle Feeney.

In a heartfelt social media post, Jay-Jay asked for anyone who has any information on her sister's whereabouts to contact police.

"Please, if you live in the Picton/Blenheim area, have you seen my sister Michelle Feeney?" she posted online.

"She has not been in touch with any close friends or family for quite a few days and we are very worried about her."

There was a rumour that she may have been in Queenstown, Jay-Jay said.

"But we are worried for her safety and are desperate to hear from her."

A person who said they were Michelle's daughter posted online that their mother, who lives in Picton, has a permanent head injury and suffered from memory loss.