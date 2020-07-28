The missing sister of radio personality Jay-Jay Feeney has this morning been found "safe and well" by police.
Blenheim Police this morning announced on Facebook they had located Michelle Feeney.
"She is safe and well," read a brief post.
"We would like to thank the public for their help."
Radio personality Jay-Jay last night spoke about growing fears for her sister who had been missing for a week.
Michelle Feeney had not been in touch with any close family or friends "for quite a few days", and reported missing to police on Tuesday.
In a heartfelt social media post, Jay-Jay asked for anyone who has any information on her sister's whereabouts to contact police.
"Please, if you live in the Picton/Blenheim area, have you seen my sister Michelle Feeney?" she posted online.
"She has not been in touch with any close friends or family for quite a few days and we are very worried about her."
There was a rumour that she may have been in Queenstown, Jay-Jay said.
"But we are worried for her safety and are desperate to hear from her."
A person who said they were Michelle's daughter posted online that their mother, who lives in Picton, has a permanent head injury and suffered from memory loss.