Police have ramped up at their presence at the scene of a potentially fatal house fire near Christchurch.

One person is unaccounted for after a blaze broke out at a home on Conservators Rd in McLeans Island, near Christchurch, about 7.30pm last night.

Fire investigators arrive at the scene of a potentially fatal house fire on the outskirts of Christchurch last night. Photo / Amber Allott

Firefighters remained at the scene throughout the night, and water is still being pumped from a hydrant across the road.

Police have taped off the area and there is a Police Mobile Command Centre at the scene.

The neighbouring Christchurch Airport is still operating.