Labour list MP Kieran McAnulty has a better chance of winning the Wairarapa seat in this year's election than he did in the last election, when he lost by 3052 votes.

The electorate race is wide open after the sitting National MP Alastair Scott announced he would not run for re-election.

Scott's National Party replacement is farmer Mike Butterick, who will try to hold off McAnulty as public support surges towards Labour.

• Local Focus: Why not just tax the rich? Wairarapa candidates argue tax

In this Local Focus video, McAnulty outlines his links to the electorate and what makes him a candidate worth voting for.

He also answers some less important questions like whether he prefers Tiger King or Downton Abbey!