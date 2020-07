A crash in blocking a northbound lane on Auckland's Harbour Bridge and there are delays in the area.

NZTA said the crash happened at 12.50pm and a lane is blocked.

Police are working to clear the crash from the bridge.

A crash is BLOCKING lane 2 (of 4) northbound on the Akl Harbour Bridge. Pass the scene with care and expect some delays as Police work to CLEAR the incident. ^MF pic.twitter.com/fHKdSU6Olt — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) July 27, 2020

Motorists are asked to pass the scene with care and expect some delays.