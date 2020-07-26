Rotorua has been rattled by a series of small shallow earthquakes early this morning.

GeoNet has recorded several quakes in the area since between 4.08am and 4.39am.

Three of the quakes reached 2.2 magnitude and all were less than 5km below the surface.

M2.2 quake causing weak shaking near Rotorua https://t.co/dOUpEIusn0 — GeoNet (@geonet) July 26, 2020

A local who phoned Newstalk ZB about it said she had felt them in her home and said that a friend of hers had felt them all also.

Advertisement

"You can literally hear them rumbling around the place, so they're a little bit frightening.

"You can hear them coming and they're quite rolly - quite sharp."

Rotorua residents took to social media following the quakes, some saying they could hear the series of quakes coming before they hit.

One resident said the series of shakes woke them up, with another saying it had spooked their dog who was barking throughout the shakes.

"Felt three so far and a lot of underground noise," a person in the Springfield area said at 4.44am.

"Had a loud bang noise and felt my bed shaking twice," another woman said.