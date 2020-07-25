Finance Minister Grant Robertson has taken the cake for possibly being the first person to publicly wish Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern happy birthday on her special day.

Today marks a milestone for Ardern, who turns 40.

"There have been good times, crazy times and sad times but it's always been my honour to stand shoulder to shoulder with my friend @jacindaardern," Robertson posted on Instagram along with a few snaps of the pair together.

Ardern and Robertson have always been united in the halls of power, but have also been known to enjoy a bit of footy banter.

Last month the pair traded photos in their supporter's gear, after Robertson - a Highlanders fan - gave a shout-out to his Chiefs-supporting boss.

Robertson's heartfelt birthday post has already sparked dozens of messages from fans echoing happy birthday wishes.

"Happy 40th birthday to the world's greatest leader. What a woman, what a leader, what a force! ," one person wrote.

So far this week, Ardern has kept quiet about her big day apart from a post which included a demolished cake at Wellington's Newtown markets.

Labour MP Paul Eagle baked the cake himself as a surprise for his boss.