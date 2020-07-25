A motorist has incredibly walked away with only minor injuries after their vehicle slammed into a house in Flatbush this morning.

Photographs shows extensive damage to the vehicle and a corner of the house has been sliced off.

A passerby told the Herald witnesses said the car had spun out, hitting a lamppost before crashing into the house.

There were two ambulances on the scene, three fire trucks and three police cars, he said.

Fire and Emergency NZ said the crash happened in Ormiston Rd at 8am today.

Despite the damage, the vehicle's occupants only suffered minor injuries, a FENZ spokesperson said,

Fire and Emergency NZ are at the scene.

Firefighters have added support to the damaged wall of the property until the owners can do further repairs.

The people in the house have been evacuated.

Police said the driver and passenger were assessed as having minor injuries.