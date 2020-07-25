Two people have incredibly survived after their vehicle slammed into a house in South Auckland this morning.

Photographs shows extensive damage to the vehicle and a corner of the house has been sliced off in the suburb of Flatbush.

A man at the scene told the Herald he saw a Nissan X-Trail SUV flying past him at about 80km/h in a 60km/h k zone, then saw several fire engines and ambulances screaming past.

The vehicle had taken out a lamppost, crashed into the corner of a house, rolled, gone through the fence and hit the house next door.

Skid marks can be seen on the grass verge leading to the house. Photos / Jed Bradley

There were two ambulances on the scene, three fire trucks and three police cars, he said.

Fire and Emergency NZ said the crash happened in Ormiston Rd at 8am today.

Despite the damage, the vehicle's occupants only suffered minor injuries, a FENZ spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency NZ are at the scene.

Firefighters have added support to the damaged wall of the property until the owners can do further repairs.

The people in the house have been evacuated.

Police said the driver and passenger were assessed as having minor injuries.

The power company had been notified, a spokeswoman said.