A mum and her children who absconded from managed isolation in Hamilton were still waiting for final word on whether they could say goodbye to their deceased relative before making the escape.

The group of five escaped from the Distinction Hamilton hotel last night and had earlier applied to attend a relative's funeral in Auckland this afternoon. They had arrived in New Zealand from Australia on July 21.

They escaped by allegedly breaking a window off its latches and a six-foot security fence was climbed.

The family comprised of a mother and four children aged 12, 15, 17, and 18 years old.

The group had applied for compassionate leave but it was declined. An updated application was "looking positive", Air Commodore Darryn Webb said.

"While we can understand their grief we can not let one tragedy to turn into a tragedy of hundreds," Cabinet Minister Megan Woods said.

"These people broke the rules," Woods said.

NZ Defence Force personal and the police apprehended the group of five who escaped.

Public health officials are now conducting organised responses in Hamilton and Auckland to determine the extent of close contact with the public from the escaped family.

"The family are being interviewed this morning," Woods said.

Air Commodore Darryn Webb has revealed the group of five entered New Zealand from Brisbane on flight NZ146 on July 21.

Webb said the family's request for an exemption from isolation to attend the family member's funeral was refused because they had not been administered a day-3 Covid-19 test.

A further request was made yesterday to view the body of the deceased relative, which the Ministry of Health was working to organise, Webb said.

These discussions were occurring with iwi, Maori wardens, and police.

Webb said the family was told their application was "looking positive" last night and that a decision would be made by 8pm.

At 6:58pm yesterday people were seen climbing over the perimeter fence of the Distinction Hotel.

An NZDF staffer and a police officer gave chase.

Webb maintained "in regards security at our facilities, we have made ongoing improvements in all aspects".

Additional security staff and further fencing are among these improvements.

These facilities are not prisons and nor should they be," Webb said.

"This was a premeditated and planned attempt to break the law," Webb said.

The public interest is always "paramount" when judging whether n exemption to isolation is granted, Webb said.

The five - an adult and four children - are accused of escaping from Hamilton's Distinction Hotel last night.

Four of the five were discovered shortly after their alleged break out but one, a 17-year-old boy, was on the run for hours and made it all the way to Auckland before he was caught.

They have all been charged with breaching a Health Act notice.

The escapees were condemned by Cabinet Minister Megan Woods last night.

Woods, the minister in charge of managed isolation and quarantine facilities, said the absconders were putting New Zealanders at risk, and called them "incredibly irresponsible".

The group would face consequences, Woods said.

All five people had returned negative results on their day three test results.

A routine police patrol as part of security arrangements in place at all facilities meant apprehensions happened quickly, Woods said last night.

"People absconding from facilities before they have completed their isolation and returned negative day 12 tests are endangering the health of other New Zealanders and our Covid free status in the community.

"Everyone has to play by the rules. These people knew the rules and chose to break them and will now face the consequences."

"The speedy apprehension of four of the absconders highlights the importance of the police presence at our facilities. This is incredibly irresponsible behaviour by this group.

"Our only chance of stopping community transmission of Covid-19 is by containing all potential cases at the border, and we are doing this successfully through our managed isolation system."