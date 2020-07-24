It's a frosty start for most this morning, but the chilly temperatures are set to give way to stunning weekend for most of the country.

Aucklanders are waking up to 9.5C this morning, while further south temperatures are in the negatives, with -3C in Blenheim and Christchurch.

Rain is forecast this morning in Auckland with the fine spells and isolated showers mostly in the west, which are expected to ease by this afternoon.

It's lining up to be a stunning day on the North Island's East Coast, with nothing but light winds and sun predicted for Tauranga, Gisborne, Napier, Masterton and down to Wellington.

Fine spells and a few showers are expected from Northland to Taranaki, and the Coromandel Peninsula, and Whanganui, Manawatū and Taihape.

Over on the West Coast of the North Island, the sun will battle with clouds in the morning in Hamilton and Rotorua, but it will be all sunshine by the afternoon, with a high of 14C.

It's a fine day for the central North Island area between Bay of Plenty, Taupō and Gisborne as well as further south in Wairarapa, Horowhenua, Kapiti Coast, Wellington, Nelson, Marlborough, Canterbury, North and Central Otago.

Southland, Dunedin and Clutha are set for cloudy periods, while showers are forecast in Fiordland.

Hokitika will also get a dash of rain, with cloud increasing from the afternoon with a few showers.

On Sunday there's a chance of an early shower in Auckland, which will increase to fine spells with southwesterly winds, with a high of 15C.

It will be a fine start on Sunday for most of the North Island, apart from some drizzle around the central high country, Metservice forecasts.

The winterless north will keep to its name this weekend; Metservice forecasts a mostly sunny weekend with possible showers, and a high of 16C on Sunday.

The fine weather will continue on Monday in the North Island, with some areas of morning cloud. The same goes for the South Island, although a few showers are heading for Fiordland on Monday.