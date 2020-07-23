An operation is underway to rescue a woman and her dog who have fallen down a bank at Hamilton Gardens.

Fire and Emergency northern shift manager Carren Larking said two fire crews were called to the city's riverside public gardens around 9.45am to rescue the stricken pair.

A woman and her dog were reported to have gone over the side of a bank. Details of exactly where in the gardens were not available.

Firefighters were using line rescue equipment to pull the woman and animal to safety, she said.

Police were also called to the gardens at the southern end of the city.