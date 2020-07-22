Two southbound lanes on Auckland's Harbour Bridge are closed due to a police incident, with motorists warned to expect delays.

And a pedestrian is fighting for their life after being struck by a car in Papatoetoe this morning.

Police say they are responding to "reports of concern for a person's wellbeing" on the Harbour Bridge.

"A number of citybound lanes have closed as a precaution. This is an ongoing matter and motorists should expect delays."

NZTA said that due to a police issue the left southbound lanes on the Harbour Bridge were currently closed.

"Please merge right with care to use lanes 3-4-5 south and expect delays."

A photo shows traffic backing up in the southbound lanes heading up the bridge.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE, SOUTHBOUND - 9:55AM

Meanwhile, traffic is being diverted and motorists warned to expect delays after pedestrian was critically injured in South Auckland this morning, closing a section of Great South Rd.

The crash left one person with critical injuries. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. Photo / Google

"Police are in attendance at a serious crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian on Great South Rd, Papatoetoe. This incident occurred near Allenby Park before 8am.

"The pedestrian is in a critical condition and is being taken to Auckland City Hospital.

"Great South Rd is currently closed near Allenby Park and traffic is being diverted at the intersections with Tui Rd and Puhinui Rd.

"The Serious Crash Unit is currently examining the scene and the road will remain closed until this is completed."

Motorists are advised to expect delays in the area.

Auckland Transport reported the crash at 8.20am between Regent St and Allenby Rd, near Allenby Rd Park in Papatoetoe.

It is now warning wider diversions are in place for through traffic, with northbound traffic being diverted at Puhinui Rd and southbound traffic being diverted at Tui Rd.