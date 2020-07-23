Auckland Council has called in police after "appalling" death threats were directed at councillors in a Facebook post referencing the Christchurch mosque gunman.

Councillor Tracy Mulholland came across the threat, which was posted as a comment on the Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance Facebook page this morning.

"The guy that went on a shooting spree in Christchurch he should of started in Auckland Council those lives don't matter," the comment said.

The comment left Tracy Mulholland concerned. Photo / 123RF

The mosque massacres left 51 people dead.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff told the Herald the matter has been referred to police.

"I am appalled by the death threats that have been directed at council staff and elected members," he said.

"I am also disappointed that the Ratepayers' Alliance chose to keep the death threats on their page despite repeated requests from the public for it to be pulled down."

In response to Goff's comment, a spokesperson from the Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance told the Herald the accusation of the alliance choosing to keep the comment on the page is "totally untrue".

"We couldn't remove something we weren't aware of. It's a cheap shot from the mayor, and a blatant and disgusting attempt to smear our organisation."

Mulholland, who is no stranger to "keyboard warriors", said the threatening comment left her palms sweating.

"My life matters."

She was extremely concerned about her safety and the safety of her colleagues.

"One never knows if they are serious."

Tracy Mulholland, is the Whau Ward Councillor. Photo / File

Despite the threatening and harmful nature of the comment, Mulholland said the post remained on the Facebook page for several hours.

It also drew condemnation from social media users, with one person saying: "Are you serious posting something like this?! Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance you need to remove this comment NOW."

An Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance spokesperson told the Herald the organisation was equally appalled.

"As soon as we were made aware of this disgusting comment, we referred it to the police."

Mulholland said such violent comments needed to stop.

She had laid a complaint with police and contacted her local police station.

A Police spokesperson said "a complaint in relation to this matter was reported to Police this morning and we will be making follow up inquiries."