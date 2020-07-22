One lucky person is a million dollars richer, but $20m could still be yours this weekend.

Lotto's first division was struck this evening, with one lucky person the country's latest millionaire.

The initial results were up on the Lotto website before 9pm tonight.

The numbers for the massive Lotto Powerball draw were: 30, 40, 20, 18, 4 and 10. The bonus number was 25, and the Powerball was 7

Twenty-one people have each won more than $14,000 in tonight's draw.

As the monster $20m prize was not struck this evening, it will tick over to this coming Saturday - likely with a few more million added to the pot.

Advertisement

Lotto's jackpot prize ticked over into the mammoth multi-millions after the $19.3m prize was not struck on Saturday night.

Four people came close to winning that prize - the biggest since before the level 4 Covid-lockdown - but instead split Division One's $1m, collecting $250,000 each.

What are your chances of winning the big one?

Before Saturday's draw, Marie Winfield from Lotto said it was the highest jackpot since the $50 million "Must Be Won draw" on February 29.

That draw saw two lucky winners from Auckland and Hawke's Bay each take home $25.1 million each.

READ MORE:

• Lotto: Tonight's $19.3 million prize pool, highest since lockdown

• Lotto riches: Have you just won $20m?

• Lotto Powerball riches: $19 million prize not struck

• Auckland Lotto winner scoops $10.3 million powerball

Lotto Powerball jackpotted to the mouth-watering $50m after it wasn't struck that previous Wednesday – when the kitty had reached $42m.

The biggest ever single win in Lotto's history was the $44m won via a ticket sold at the Dairy Flat Food Mart, north of Auckland in November 2016.

Ahead of the draw Lotto NZ released advice from those lucky winners for future newly-minted Kiwi Lotto players.

Advertisement

Winfield said that, before the nationwide lockdown, 75 per cent of sales were from stores and only 25 per cent were through MyLotto or the Lotto NZ App.

Now, 39 per cent of sales are purchased online, while 61 per cent are still purchasing in store.

"First of all, don't have a heart attack! That's the most important thing to remember," laughed one of the winners.

"But seriously, my best piece of advice is to remember to eat and sleep in the first two weeks. It's the little things like that that are easy to forget in the early days after a big win."