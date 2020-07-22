The potentially lucky Lotto numbers between securing an overnight $20 million windfall are in.

The numbers for the massive Lotto Powerball draw are: 30, 40, 20, 18, 4 and 10.

The bonus number is 25, and the Powerball is 7

Lotto's jackpot prize ticked over into the mammoth multi-millions after the $19.3m prize was not struck on Saturday night.

Four people came close to winning that prize - the biggest since before the level four Covid-lockdown - but instead split Division One's $1m, collecting $250,000 each.

Before Saturday's draw, Marie Winfield from Lotto said it was the highest jackpot since the $50 million "Must Be Won draw" on February 29.

That draw saw two lucky winners from Auckland and Hawke's Bay each take home $25.1 million each.

Lotto Powerball jackpotted to the mouth-watering $50m after it wasn't struck that previous Wednesday – when the kitty had reached $42m.

What are your chances of actually winning the big one?

Winfield said that, before the nationwide lockdown, 75 per cent of sales were from stores and only 25 per cent were through MyLotto or the Lotto NZ App.

Now, 39 per cent of sales are purchased online, while 61 per cent are still purchasing in store.

The biggest ever single win in Lotto's history was the $44m won via a ticket sold at the Dairy Flat Food Mart, north of Auckland in November 2016.

Ahead of the draw Lotto NZ released advice from those lucky winners for future newly-minted Kiwi Lotto players.

"First of all, don't have a heart attack! That's the most important thing to remember," laughed the one of the winners.

"But seriously, my best piece of advice is to remember to eat and sleep in the first two weeks. It's the little things like that that are easy to forget in the early days after a big win."

Lotto's big winners

• 85 per cent of big winners kept working, remaining in the same job as before their win

• 98 per cent of big winners still regularly buy Lotto tickets;

• 73 per cent of big winners surveyed won with a Lucky Dip ticket;

• 32 per cent were in their Lotto store when they found out they won, 27 per cent checked online and 26 per cent were watching the live Lotto draw;

• 19 per cent only told their other half, 31 per cent told their immediate family, 8 per cent told everybody and 5 per cent kept it to themselves;

• 23 per cent kept the winning ticket in their purse or wallet, 11 per cent in a drawer, and 5 per cent under their pillow.

