Wellington is now officially called Wellington.

It turns out New Zealand's capital city didn't have official approval to be called Wellington until just this month.

The New Zealand Geographic Board has notified 699 place name decisions, with 273 of them in the Wellington Region.

Some of the better-known place names which are now official include Wellington, Barrett Reef in Wellington Harbour (Port Nicholson), Clareville near Carterton and Waikanae on Kāpiti Coast.

"It may surprise many to learn that the name of the place they live in has not yet been made official, even if it has been used for a long time," said board chairman Anselm Haanen.

Once official, place names must be used in all official documents, like road signs, maps, websites and databases.

"It's important to ensure we preserve and protect place names so that they endure, and we have certainty about their location, extent, origin and authenticity," Haanen said.

Another 382 significant Māori place names around the North Island and at the top of the South Island have been made official by the board.

Some of the Māori place names, like Tākaka, Eketāhuna and Māhia Peninsula, now have macrons applied.



Haanen said adding macrons correctly in written Māori makes the meaning of a name clear and assists with pronunciation.



"Māori place names, like all place names, have stories behind them, so ensuring their correct spelling will help keep those stories alive."

One new place name in Antarctica has also been decided, as well as 43 names for undersea features.