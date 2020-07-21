A woman from south Auckland has warned her community to be vigilant after she caught a man attempting to steal her puppy in broad daylight today.

The Takanini woman claims a man walked on to her property, unlocked the kennel and made a daring escape down the driveway.

As the woman gave chase, the man ditched the dog before allegedly getting into a ute where four men drove away.

Taking to Facebook, the furious woman said they also tried to take their neighbour's English bulldog.

"WARNING! So I just caught a man running out of my property with my puppy in his arms in taking. Dude had the audacity to walk on my property, around the house, out the back, unlock the kennel and carry my dog in his arms to the front.

"Lucky I just happened to hear him coming over the gravel and looked out the curtain. I chased him down Station Rd yelling for help the whole time and when he realised I was going to catch him he ditched the dog and carried on running."

She claims the man wasn't acting alone after he was picked up by a group of men in a blue ute who appeared to be working together.

"I picked her up and continued to chase him ... on Manuroa Rd a baby blue double cab ute with a white canopy on the back pulled up and picked him up.

"He jumped in the back and they turned from Princess Street down Manuroa Rd heading towards Porchester.

"I was on the phone to the police at this time whilst carrying my dog in the other arm and low [sic] and behold I come back down Station Rd towards my house and the same ute is parked there at the Takanini Park."

But the ordeal didn't end there.

The woman then claims she saw the ute give a warning sign to another person who she saw running from out of her neighbour's property.

"As I get closer the ute flashes its lights and beeps his horn and another guy comes out of a neighbour's house across the road from mine and jumps in the ute as well.

"They were obviously travelling in a pack as that guy was a totally different one and was trying to take my neighbour's English bulldog but wasn't successful. I came yelling running towards them but they took off past me. So keep an eye out people I can't believe dog stealing is a thing now."

The incident has been reported to police.

Police Inspector Dave Glossop told the Herald they are investigating two males.

"Police are investigating after two males attempted to steal a dog from a property on Station Road in Takanini this morning.

"At around 7am, two males were seen taking the dog but fortunately, it has managed to break free run and back to its home.

"Two males are now assisting police with our inquiries and we will be reviewing CCTV footage before any further decisions are made.



"Police are not immediately aware of other incidents of dogs being taken in the area however we encourage anyone who has witnessed suspicious behaviour to contact Police on 105."

The Takanini and surrounding community have thrown their support behind the family, with some taking to social media to vent their frustration.

"Losers. Too lazy to work always looking for a quick buck. Once were warriors is right, our tipuna must be ashamed," one said.

Another added: "Dog stealing is definitely a thing, especially for dog fighting. Glad you got your puppy back and persisted. Bet those low lives didn't expect that. Good on you!"