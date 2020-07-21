Three people have been seriously injured in a fiery crash that has blocked State Highway 1 Tokoroa in south Waikato.

Police were notified of a two-car crash at 1.10pm, with early reports suggesting one car was upside down and on fire, and the other was in a ditch.

"Initial indications are that three people have been seriously injured," police said.

A total of five people were injured in the crash.

Rescue helicopters were sent to the scene to help transport the injured.

The road is blocked near Galaxy Rd and several fire trucks are on the scene.