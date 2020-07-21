Judith Collins has made one mistake in her handling of the Andrew Falloon scandal but she essentially got the important decisions right first time.

The one mistake was in not revealing the real nature of the offending behind his departure from politics as Rangitata MP.

But the National Party leader did not pretend it was only a matter of a mental health issue – she made it clear that it related to an incident rather than simply to mental health.

And as soon as she heard on Saturday that he had sent an unsolicited pornographic image to a young woman she summonsed him to her office first thing on Monday with a view to demanding he resign.

That was the most important call she made as leader.

There are some scandals that can be survived. This was never going to be one of those, whether it had been a single incident or, as now appears, a pattern of behavior by the MP.

But even if Collins had handled the situation perfectly, there is no avoiding the fact that this is a crippling scandal for National.

Falloon's departure has made her mission to win the 2020 election so much more daunting.

Coming on top of the Hamish Walker scandal of sending private details of Covid patients to media outlets, stupidity and poor judgment are starting to appear like a pattern of behaviour in the party.

Both situations are breathtaking in the poor judgment involved.

It was not poor judgment that was immediately evident. It was secretive behaviour that was forced into the light by others. It speaks to an arrogance that is so ingrained they did not think of the people they were hurting.

It makes one wonder what else is going on that we don't know about.

Former National MP Andrew Falloon at Parliament last year. Photo / Jason Walls

And it makes one wonder about National's selection processes in which confident young men schooled in the art of speech-making hold sway.

Walker and Falloon have eroded trust between voters and politicians generally, and the National Party specifically.

Collins has responded strongly and properly and the behaviour of those MPs did not occur under her leadership. But there are no pluses in it for her.

Collins made a credible job last week of picking up the pieces of a party decimated by the sudden resignation of its leader, Todd Muller, who was unable to handle the strain of the job and mishandled the Walker scandal.

Hamish Walker at Parliament last year. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Collins then put together an impressive reshuffle from the ruins of caucus after the resignation of Nikki Kaye and Amy Adams.

But such is the cumulative damage of the Walker and Falloon scandals that Collins' claim to lead a "strong team" is now just a joke.

They have put National and Collins well and truly on the back foot.