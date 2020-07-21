National Party leader Judith Collins will go head to head with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Question Time today for the first time since she took over as party leader.

It has been a tumultuous week since Collins won the caucus vote for party leader, and she will be hoping for a solid performance in the House, which sits from 2pm today.

Collins has the second question of the day and will ask the Prime Minister: "Is she satisfied with her Government's record of delivery for new transport projects across the country?"

This follows National's $31 billion infrastructure policy over 10 years that Collins announced on Friday, with a major focus on transport in the upper North Island including a four-lane expressway from Whangārei to Tauranga.

Collins has been a very effective performer in the House, known for previously hounding Phil Twyford over KiwiBuild issues.

Her predecessor Todd Muller, who didn't want to be oppositional for opposition's sake, didn't cause Ardern too many concerns during Question Time before he resigned the leadership at the start of last week.

Collins won the subsequent vote and has since seen the resignation of Auckland Central MP Nikki Kaye, Selwyn MP Amy Adams and Rangitata MP Andrew Falloon.

The former two are choosing to leave politics at the election, but Falloon was forced to quit immediately following revelations that he sent pornographic images to women.

The latest UMR poll, from before Collins took over as leader, had National on 32 per cent, down 2 percentage points and well behind Labour on 53 per cent support.

National was on 38 per cent support in the latest 1 News-Colmar Brunton poll on June 25, when Muller was leader, but the party's own internal polling at the end of June had National stagnating at about 34 per cent for the past three weeks.

Collins has reshuffled her shadow Cabinet, including bringing former leaders Muller and Simon Bridges on to the front bench, as well as Muller supporters Chris Bishop and Nicola Willis into the top 13.

She also stripped Michael Woodhouse of the shadow health portfolio for failing to inform the Health Minister that he had received private Covid-19 patient information from former National Party president Michelle Boag, and also for failing to tell Boag to stop sending him that information after the first occasion.