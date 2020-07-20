

Flaxmere schoolchildren took to free rain jackets like they were being given a "new TV set" on the first day back at school on Monday.

Anyone at Peterhead School who needed breakfast or a coat was able to get one, part of a nationwide Kids Can initiative.

Peterhead school Principal Martin Genet said the community do the best for their children but KidsCan helps to "fill the gaps", in what is becoming a tough winter.

KidsCan CEO Julie Chapman says the stories it is hearing from children in hardship, hit by the impact and uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic, could make this winter "the toughest winter yet".

"The working poor are being hard hit by job losses. Some families have lost their homes as they can't keep up with rent.

"Some are spending days without power in cold rentals as they can't afford to top up the meter.

"They're sacrificing food. It means more children are coming to school hungry and cold, and that's deeply concerning."

Genet says the effects of Covid-19 have been felt and when the wage subsidy runs out, it'll be even tougher.

KidsCan is sending out 211 tonnes of food this term - a 40 per cent increase on term two to the 787 schools and 57 early childhood centres it supports.

Peterhead receives food so it can provide breakfast in classrooms for when children need it and they also receive new items such as shoes, rain jackets and socks.

"Our parents work hard; if they can [provide], they do."

Giving a kid a new jacket makes kids feel good which in turn helps their learning, Genet said.

"Once they put them [new jackets] on, it's like giving them a new TV set.

"It's a feel-good kind of thing. They've got what everybody else has got then," he said.

During the Covid-19 lockdown they were also able to send home food packages to families that needed it and plan to continue to do so as and when needed, he said.