Two people were taken to hospital today after a crash involving a tractor and a truck at an intersection between Napier and Hastings.

The crash was reported at 8.46am at the intersection of Pakowhai and Gilbertson roads, just north of the Chesterhope Bridge.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Murray Dunbar said one person had to be extracted from one vehicle, while St John Ambulance territory manager Brendon Hutchinson said two people had been taken to hospital with injuries initially assessed as moderate.

Police serious crash unit investigators had been called to the scene and, while rescue crews were no longer at the scene, the bridge and crash site were still closed to traffic almost two hours after the crash, with detours available through Farndon and Brookfields roads.

Advertisement

The police Serious Crash Unit had also been called, said police Eastern District road policing manager Inspector Matt Broderick.

The road was expected to open shortly.